Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expands By 21.2%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE:BKR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,472,034 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
