Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expands By 21.2%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,472,034 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.