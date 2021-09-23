Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.