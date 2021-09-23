ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

NOW traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $664.66. 16,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,617. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

