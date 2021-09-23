Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.60. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 18,399 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 119.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

