Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.35

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

