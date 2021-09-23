Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,732 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.73. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $102.06 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,621.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

