Sei Investments Co. Makes New $657,000 Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $3,651,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 40.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

