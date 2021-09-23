Sei Investments Co. Invests $739,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

