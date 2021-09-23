Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.69.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

