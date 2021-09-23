Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,394 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cerus worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 103.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 80.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 833,891 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

