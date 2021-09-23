ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.33 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $5,868.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00114348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00170448 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,643,384 coins and its circulating supply is 37,959,773 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

