Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

