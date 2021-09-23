Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.