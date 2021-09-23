Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

FNDE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,033. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

