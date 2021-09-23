Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

