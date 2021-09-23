Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAPIF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

