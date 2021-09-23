Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 2150597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.32. The firm has a market cap of £32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

