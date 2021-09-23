salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,116,280.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

CRM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day moving average of $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

