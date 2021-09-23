Ryan H. Murray Buys 17,500 Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.75.

Several research firms have commented on SKIL. began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

