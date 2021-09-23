Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.