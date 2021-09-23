Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,440 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

