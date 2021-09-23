Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,244 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVE were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC opened at $64.90 on Thursday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.