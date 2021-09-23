Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

