Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

