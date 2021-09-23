Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 million, a P/E ratio of 267.57 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

