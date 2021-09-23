Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

PNFP opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

