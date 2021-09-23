Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $510,000 Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 47,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $290,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

