Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Cheetah Mobile worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

