RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $284,250.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 696,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,375. The stock has a market cap of $843.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

