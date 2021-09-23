Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RPRX opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

