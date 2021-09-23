Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0856 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $857,311.87 and $158,054.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00114355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00166098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.19 or 0.99897067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.06990344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.00782835 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

