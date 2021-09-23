Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

A number of research firms have commented on RMG. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 937.29. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.