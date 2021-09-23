Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.47.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

