Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $324.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.