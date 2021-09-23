Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Reaches $0.0835 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $52,657.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00128335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046160 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

