Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $601,000 Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $282,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.