Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,920 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 650.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

