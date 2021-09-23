Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $717,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $425.65 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.01 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.88. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

