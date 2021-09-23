Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

