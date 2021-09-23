Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.900-$-0.530 EPS.

NYSE:RAD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 191,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,513. The firm has a market cap of $777.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.