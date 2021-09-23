RING X PLATFORM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $618,684.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $618,684.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00055635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046136 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

