Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV opened at GBX 737.40 ($9.63) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 644.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.