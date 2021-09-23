Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,459 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 50.9% during the second quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 110,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

