Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Switch were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $73,128,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,715. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.