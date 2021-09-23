Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 95,239 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $782.91 million, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

