Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

