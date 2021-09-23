Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.94 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,246,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after buying an additional 247,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,508,336 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 1,636,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 385,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.