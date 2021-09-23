Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.98. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

