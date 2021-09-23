Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,709 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Quanterix worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $895,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

