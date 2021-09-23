Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $23,761,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

